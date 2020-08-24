Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 16,123 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $52,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. 7,686,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,685,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

