Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 48,179 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.8% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.13. 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,521. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $346.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

