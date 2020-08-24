Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,803 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $153,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 71,966 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.81. 12,239,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $516.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.01. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.