Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $50,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

