Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $61,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.65. The stock had a trading volume of 122,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

