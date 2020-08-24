Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $45,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,920,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,066,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,051,000 after acquiring an additional 496,038 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

