Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,746.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $168,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,812,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837,507 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,614,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,666,000 after acquiring an additional 386,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,302,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,079,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 529,527 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

