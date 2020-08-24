Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Intuit by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 417,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $334.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

