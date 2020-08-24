Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $101,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,918. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

