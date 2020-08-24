Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $95,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,692 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,921. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock worth $12,832,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

