Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $36.78 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $360.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.44. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

