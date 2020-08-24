Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $42.04 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $42,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

SHW stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $671.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $681.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.