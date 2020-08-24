Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $45.91 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,184. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,768.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

