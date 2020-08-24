Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $52.76 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $52,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,497. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

