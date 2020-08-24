Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $68.63 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $68,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

