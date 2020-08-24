Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $77.24 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $77,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 60.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,352.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.2% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $192.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,736. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

