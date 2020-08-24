Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $36,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.16. 729,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

