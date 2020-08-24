Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Workday by 275.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.60. 1,328,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,588. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.07.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

