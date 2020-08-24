Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $70,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,568,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 223,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after buying an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

