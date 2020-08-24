Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,266 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of SEI Investments worth $50,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.