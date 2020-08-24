Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,236 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $197.27. 504,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.