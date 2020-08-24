Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 71,853 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $55,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,724 shares of company stock worth $10,907,202 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

