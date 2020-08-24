Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 93,386 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $43,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 67.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.03.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.31. 1,565,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.26. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $377.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

