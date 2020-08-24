Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $626,131. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

