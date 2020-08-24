Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,086 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.11. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

