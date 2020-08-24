Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 40,277 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chubb by 3,301.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,469 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.2% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

CB stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,045. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

