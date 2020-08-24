Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 51,554 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,554 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Novartis worth $101,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Novartis by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $86.38. 919,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,301. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

