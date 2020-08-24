Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 57,603 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.63. 2,480,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

