Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $121,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $594.77. 991,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares in the company, valued at $141,479,268.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

