Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 282,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

NRP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.33. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 107.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRP. Benchmark dropped their price target on Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

