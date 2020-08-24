Nectar (NEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $124,941.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Nectar has a market cap of $55.09 million and approximately $124,941.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00069167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,622.43 or 0.98998955 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00174575 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 203.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,291,412 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

