Netrum (NTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $21,307.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001589 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000708 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

