Netrum (NTR) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Netrum has a total market cap of $21,315.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001581 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000803 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

