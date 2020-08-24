Neumark Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges. Neumark has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $5,576.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,797,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,279,832 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

