Neutron Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Neutron has a market cap of $255,814.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002089 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

