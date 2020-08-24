New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.89% of Cabot worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Cabot stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.71. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

