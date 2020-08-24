New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of E*TRADE Financial worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 751.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,257,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $233,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

