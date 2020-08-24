New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Roku worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Roku by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 51.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Roku by 96.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,659 shares of company stock worth $38,601,111. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $147.13 on Monday. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

