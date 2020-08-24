New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.58 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Pool worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total value of $2,821,916.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,149 shares of company stock worth $20,696,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $333.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.04. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $333.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

