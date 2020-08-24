New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.27 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Everest Re Group worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Shares of RE stock opened at $213.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average of $216.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.