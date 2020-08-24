New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $20.40 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,325,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

