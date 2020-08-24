New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,445,153. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

SIVB opened at $239.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.00 and a 200 day moving average of $205.21. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

