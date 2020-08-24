New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 169,100 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after buying an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after buying an additional 436,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,721,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $11.95 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

