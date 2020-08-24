New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,462 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

