New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,200 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

SSNC stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

