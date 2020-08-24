New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

CINF stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

