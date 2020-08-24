NewYorkCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,406.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1,406.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00529026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002600 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,720,172,288 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

