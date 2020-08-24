NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $282.63. 886,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

