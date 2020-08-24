NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 886,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

