NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.63. 886,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

